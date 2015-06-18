ESPN - Champions League 2015 Highlights 5/66

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In May 2015 ESPN’s creative director Neil Jamieson asked me to create a bunch of .gifs to illustrate some short articles about Uefa Champions League 2015's best moments.
This one is related to an article titled "Suarez nutmegs David Luiz and PSG into oblivion"