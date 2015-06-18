@5x Dribbble Invitations

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Guys,
x5 dribbble invites are waiting for you to grab 'em.
- If you want, you can follow me on Dribbble and like this shot
- Email me ( iwannadribbble@gmail.com ) your best 3 works or a portfolio and a link to your prospect profile.
The winners will be announced next Thursday.
Good luck
UPDATE
Thanks for all the emails and great works you've sent.
For all talented prospects out there - keep up the good work, and I'm sure you'll be drafted soon.
The invitations go to :
@David Liceaga
@Alex Mass
@MrHellstorm
@MSKFRKW
and @Alex Nikandrov
Good luck, and have some awesome shots.:)