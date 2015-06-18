James Mellor
Tyga Logo wip tiger brush typography hand lettering spices indian logo branding
[WIP] Currently working on a brief for a company selling curry spice kits. Logo inspired by the stripes, claws and tails of tigers; and the brush typography of India.

