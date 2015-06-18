Brian Benitez
Collective Ray

Approved Identity Mockups - Brand Construction

Brian Benitez
Collective Ray
Brian Benitez for Collective Ray
Hire Us
  • Save
Approved Identity Mockups - Brand Construction gotham ui signage chop seal logomark pattern identity brand logo branding
Download color palette

A bit more of a peek into a project we're currently working on at Collective Ray.

This is the approved brand direction. We landed on a modern, elegant and westernized interpertation of a traditional Chinese seal, or chop. It was important that the brand felt sophisticated, premium, yet approachable. Really happy with how this turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Collective Ray
Collective Ray
Hire Us

More by Collective Ray

View profile
    • Like