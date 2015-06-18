Approved Identity Mockups - Brand Construction

Trending designs to inspire you
A bit more of a peek into a project we're currently working on at Collective Ray.
This is the approved brand direction. We landed on a modern, elegant and westernized interpertation of a traditional Chinese seal, or chop. It was important that the brand felt sophisticated, premium, yet approachable. Really happy with how this turned out.