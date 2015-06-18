Marius Oguste

First Shot / Dribbble player

Marius Oguste
Marius Oguste
  • Save
First Shot / Dribbble player game boy first shot motion design flat animation design illustration debuts
Download color palette

Hi everyone, this is my first shot today !

Hope that you guys will appreciate this simple animation i make to thank @Kevin Cdnc for the invite.

Really excited to be a player, i will show more personal projects soon !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Marius Oguste
Marius Oguste

More by Marius Oguste

View profile
    • Like