Slanted Special Edition Riso Booklet 25 × 25 & Photo Essay Paris

On occasion of the release of the 25th issue (http://www.slanted.de/shop/slanted-25-paris-pre-order) and the 10th anniversary of Slanted Magazine, we invited 25 friends to visualize the number “25” for us. The resulting booklet – printed with 14 (!) colors on th risograph of Drucken3000 – can be purchased together with a photographic essay with photos from our trip to Paris. Available as a limited edition exclusively offered in the Slanted Shop for only 10,- Euro + shipping:

http://www.slanted.de/shop/special-edition-riso-booklet-25-25-photo-essay-paris

25 × 25 visualized by: ATTAK, Benoît Bodhuin, Alexander Branczyk, Bureau Mirko Borsche, Drushba Pankow, Edward Fella, Hi, Hort, House Industries (Ken Barber), karlssonwilker inc. (Jan Wilker), Klub7, Tamer Köşeli, Stefan Marx, Monotype, Non-Format, Gemma O’Brien, Alejandro Paul, Petra Beiße handlettering studio, R2, James Reid, Resistenza (Giuseppe Salerno), Edel MOLA Rodriguez, Studio Martina Flor, TwoPoints.net, Henning Wagenbreth

Riso booklet 25 × 25

Publisher & Design: Slanted Publishers

Release: May 2015

Volume: 28 pages

Format: DIN A5, 14,8 × 21 cm

Language: English

Specials: Loose prints with colored rubber band

Print: Drucken3000 (http://www.drucken3000.de)

Supported by Monotype (http://www.monotype.com/)

Photo Essay Paris

Publisher & Design: Slanted Publishers

Photography: Lars Harmsen

Release: May 2015

Volume: 32 pages

Format: 16 × 24 cm

Specials: Loose prints with colored rubber band

Print: E&B engelhardt und bauer (http://www.ebdruck.de)

http://www.slanted.de/shop/special-edition-riso-booklet-25-25-photo-essay-paris