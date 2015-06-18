Audee

Piglence Light - Numeral 3

So I finally start to work on the numeral glyph set for Piglence Light font.
But for this numeral glyph (3), I have a few options to finalize.
Should it look better with left, centered or right alignment?
Any comments? :)

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
