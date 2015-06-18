Timo Ostrich

Slide to close concept

Timo Ostrich
Timo Ostrich
  • Save
Slide to close concept ae close button
Download color palette

I was in need of a button which can't be tapped by accident and I came up with this little idea.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Timo Ostrich
Timo Ostrich

More by Timo Ostrich

View profile
    • Like