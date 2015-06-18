OpenXcell

Download Progress Button

OpenXcell
OpenXcell
Hire Us
  • Save
Download Progress Button progress material design motion interaction web download animation gif ux ui
Download color palette

Creatively designed download progress button by OpenXcell

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
OpenXcell
OpenXcell
Hire Us

More by OpenXcell

View profile
    • Like