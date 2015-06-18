We're Hiring

Kevin Mandeville
Litmus is hiring a Content Designer! We're looking for a talented designer to join the marketing team and create amazing content such as ebooks, infographics, social media graphics, print collateral, and more. Take a look at my Dribbble portfolio to see examples of the content you'll be designing =)

Learn more about the position here and more about our company here. (Remote workers are welcome!) If you have any questions, feel free to ask me and I'll do my best to answer =)

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
