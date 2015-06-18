Bram

Subtle way of giving feedback

Bram
Bram
  • Save
Subtle way of giving feedback review easy simple clean writing usability
Download color palette

Searching for a way to give feedback but without distracting the user.

When the user hits 200 characters the bar and the numbers will turn orange.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Bram
Bram

More by Bram

View profile
    • Like