Punchkick Interactive

Heart rate indicator

Punchkick Interactive
Punchkick Interactive
  • Save
Heart rate indicator cute hardware ios heartbeat icon heart stress
Download color palette

This heart rate icon indicates to the user their stress level as an icon and a number. The polygonal background also changes with stress level — tight, red, and sharp for stress, loose, blue/green and spaced out for relaxed.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Punchkick Interactive
Punchkick Interactive

More by Punchkick Interactive

View profile
    • Like