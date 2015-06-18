Miguel Camacho

Computing System

Miguel Camacho
Miguel Camacho
Hire Me
  • Save
Computing System machine perspective computer computing flat illustrator illustration miguelcm
Download color palette

Just playing with some perspective. Also, I'm starting in the isometric illustration, any advice?

Miguel Camacho
Miguel Camacho
Drawing things ;)
Hire Me

More by Miguel Camacho

View profile
    • Like