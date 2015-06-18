Jean Mosambi

mystery tube sale

mystery tube sale handpulled gigposter silkscreen screenprint sale
I've decide to celebrate one year of gigposter for CeltiCPuB with a mystery tube sale. Each tube contains a random collection of 4 hand screenprinted gigposters for Celtic Pub, as well as a selection of stickers and other random goodies.
Each tube cost 25 euros plus shipping.
http://jeanmosambi.bigcartel.com/product/mystery-tube

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
