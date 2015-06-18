Serhiy Chebotaryov

Porcelain Faceted Glass

faceted porcelain tableware glass
Pre-production prototype test. Rethinking of classical Russian table glass. 14 faced shape with smoothed head edge.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
