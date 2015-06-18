David Somers

Doodles For Om (FontAid VIII)

David Somers
David Somers
  • Save
Doodles For Om (FontAid VIII) sound om circles abstract fontaid
Download color palette

So FontAid VIII is approaching. Here are a few designs I doodled. Which one represents The Sound of Om to you?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
David Somers
David Somers

More by David Somers

View profile
    • Like