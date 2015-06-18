Marcell Novak

Boat card profile

Marcell Novak
Marcell Novak
  • Save
Boat card profile realdesign chart sketch speed graph data profile sailing boat webdesign pop up ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is my first shot. I'm working on a pop up profile card for a sailing regatta tracker. Enjoy:) All feedback are welcome! #realdesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Marcell Novak
Marcell Novak

More by Marcell Novak

View profile
    • Like