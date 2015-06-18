Alex Tass, logo designer

Crave To Rave logo design

Crave To Rave logo design logo design logo rave edm electronic music fashion clothing apaprel dynamic stripes lines plur peace love unity respect wordmark word mark logotype clubbing parties partying neon colors colorful festivals events concerts crave to rave
Logo design proposal for a new rave / electronic dance music inspired clothing / fashion / apparel brand Crave To Rave.

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
