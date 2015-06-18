Vic Bell
Vic Bell
Vic Bell for Articulate
Thank You
I've been having some fun designing a thank you card for our users. This is the first concept I did for it, need some changes but I like where it's headed

Vic

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
