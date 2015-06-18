MadeByStudioJQ

Truck it. // Coca-Cola

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Truck it. // Coca-Cola illustration vector line stroke color texture coca-cola truck brand coke drink type
Download color palette

Truck it. // Coca-Cola
The start of a little fun self initiated project. A series of cool monster trucks featuring many of the world's leading brands.

Follow the series

STUDIOJQ
Website | Behance | Twitter | Pinterest | Instragram
All Works Copyright © 2015 STUDIOJQ.

C47abd1f3dd28ca61c9d1e946cf9ba48
Rebound of
Truck it. // Red Bull
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like