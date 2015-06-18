Good for Sale
Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)

Amorous - Wedding Muse Template

Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)
Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)
Hire Me
  • Save
Amorous - Wedding Muse Template one pager wedding template adobe muse

Amorous - Wedding Adobe Muse Template

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Amorous - Wedding Adobe Muse Template
Download color palette

Amorous - Wedding Adobe Muse Template

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Amorous - Wedding Adobe Muse Template

Amorous is a clean yet elegant One Page wedding template created for Adobe Muse. It comes in two different layouts – classic (fixed top navigation with slider) and modern (off-canvas navigation with subtle parallax header). It is also equipped with features for RSVP and Gift Registry.

Check the Live Preview here: http://themeforest.net/item/amorous-wedding-muse-template/11340936

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)
Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christina Giannouli (Pixelosaur)

View profile
    • Like