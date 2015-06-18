Circle compositions

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My little sister has been obsessed with eevee evolutions and have been talking about them nonstop. I was getting a little tired of working on the Zelda image so I did a few quick sketches playing with circular compositions :)
Print available here: http://society6.com/product/circle-of-eevees_print?curator=missdaisydee