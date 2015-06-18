Daisy Dee

Circle compositions

Circle compositions evolutions sylveon glaceon leafeon umbreon espeon jolteon flareon vaporeon eevee pokemon illustrations
My little sister has been obsessed with eevee evolutions and have been talking about them nonstop. I was getting a little tired of working on the Zelda image so I did a few quick sketches playing with circular compositions :)

Print available here: http://society6.com/product/circle-of-eevees_print?curator=missdaisydee

