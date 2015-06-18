Alty

Zoomlee Icon

Alty
Alty
Hire Us
  • Save
Zoomlee Icon alterplay brand logo minimal safe locker ios mobile design app icon
Download color palette

This is app icon for Zoomlee, mobile app that lets people organize and track their documents. It is now live on AppStore and Google Play.

Enjoy and Press 👉L on the keyboard to show love :)
Thank you!

________________

🌏 We are available for new projects
💲 View our prices

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Alty
Alty
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Alty

View profile
    • Like