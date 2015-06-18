Isoflow

Cognician Marketing Site

Isoflow
Isoflow
Hire Us
  • Save
Cognician Marketing Site colourful marketing clean design ux ui website web isoflow
Download color palette

We recently did some work to revamp the marketing portion of Cognician’s website to help promote the key features that define their product and help increase the amount of signups.

Designed by Isoflow

Twitter | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Isoflow
Isoflow
UX & UI design agency based in Cape Town.
Hire Us

More by Isoflow

View profile
    • Like