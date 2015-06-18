Anna Valeria D'Alessandro

Pharmacy Uniform

Branding project for a pharmacy in Sicily, Italy. The pharmacy visual identity is based on a set of core values: caring of health and professionalism. For the creation of the logo we sought inspiration in the most recognisable shapes for pharmacy and we chose the Cup of Igea. Igea is is the goddess of health and hygiene and she is invoked to prevent disease and injury.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
