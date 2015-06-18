Léo Sestier

The Kooples redesign concept

Léo Sestier
Léo Sestier
  • Save
The Kooples redesign concept fashion menu luxe e-commerce mobile responsive flat gobelins
Download color palette

I redesigned The Koople's website, a french fashion brand, few months ago, for fun !

Who can discover all the projet here :
http://on.be.net/1J4hR1y

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Léo Sestier
Léo Sestier

More by Léo Sestier

View profile
    • Like