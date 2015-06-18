Electrolux #spacetobreathe

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Animating is already fun, characters make it double, doing it for a good cause is a triple win :)
I just had a blast for a couple of days here in Stockholm doing some character animation on a little film about asthma with the super lovely boys from Makers Only for Electrolux.
You can watch the whole cuteness and spread the word about asthma here: http://www.electrolux.com/spacetobreathe/
(way sweeter on 2x)