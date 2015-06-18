Electrolux #spacetobreathe

Animating is already fun, characters make it double, doing it for a good cause is a triple win :)

I just had a blast for a couple of days here in Stockholm doing some character animation on a little film about asthma with the super lovely boys from Makers Only for Electrolux.

You can watch the whole cuteness and spread the word about asthma here: http://www.electrolux.com/spacetobreathe/

(way sweeter on 2x)