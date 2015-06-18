Vector Bubble Comparative - Gravit

Beta testing Gravit - http://gravit.io/

Not just another tool but a platform for collaboration.

The guys at Gravit are some of the most passionate and talented I've met through these years and I have the great honour and pleasure to have been asked to help them make this the best design and vector illustration tool.

Still a baby, but pretty impressive. It is browser based and free.

If you design, be sure to check it out.

100% vector bubble #4

Although it hasn't been as easy to me as other times with other more mature software, and due to some initial crashes, as I've been working, I have made some progressions and I've once more discovered new ways of solving the same problem with different solutions, which has been great.

I'd like to invite you all to take a look at it and tell me what you think, as sometimes I loose vision after working on something and appreciate other's opinions. I think overall it passed the test and can't wait to have more features added to Gravit to make it the best design app :)