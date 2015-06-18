Marina Popovichenko

KNOX Screen

Marina Popovichenko
Marina Popovichenko
  • Save
KNOX Screen mobile flat icons
Download color palette

Samsung company provides KNOX service on it's smartphones. This Service allows to limitate permitted apps and other services on user's phones. This one is very useful for banks, security projects etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Marina Popovichenko
Marina Popovichenko

More by Marina Popovichenko

View profile
    • Like