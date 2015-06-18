johnson

Sustainable Architecture Flowchart

Sustainable Architecture Flowchart ia diagram flowchart print design
2010 — Actual cropped photograph of the printed flowchart (11x17)

Flow chart of brief overview on how to go about creating a sustainable home. The flowchart was designed to start with the primary information on the bottom of the page then not as important information builds up (like constructing a building from the ground up!).

Note the different visual cues to group and distinguish information.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
