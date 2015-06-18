Luis Faus

Mad Max Chris Hault Speed Paint

Mad Max Chris Hault Speed Paint
30 min initial sketch and color paint.
Minimal color blending.
Done in Mangastudio.
Finished off with photoshop sharpen and a gradient.

