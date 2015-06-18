Tony Craig

Browser Popup

Tony Craig
Tony Craig
  • Save
Browser Popup search browser flat animation
Download color palette

Been playing around with some browser based animations today.

Click here to follow me on Twitter

Or on Instagram

Also if you ever want the assets you see on my account let me know and I'd be happy to share.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Tony Craig
Tony Craig

More by Tony Craig

View profile
    • Like