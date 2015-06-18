Benjamin Rückert

Magazine – "Why do we know so little"

Benjamin Rückert
Benjamin Rückert
  • Save
Magazine – "Why do we know so little" typo graphic design collage illustration typography editorial magazine
Download color palette

Short Magazine about Education and Reformation I created for my application at FH Potsdam!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Benjamin Rückert
Benjamin Rückert

More by Benjamin Rückert

View profile
    • Like