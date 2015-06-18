We've just hit the big red deploy button on our most requested feature since the Beagle public beta launch – being able to send your clients an online version of your proposal, and not just a PDF.

So we created an online proposal in Beagle to propose you use Beagle. Sickeningly self referential. You can customise how your proposal is going to look with your own branding, so ultimately you can make it look like this, or even this, or any way you really want. Pretty neat.

If you're agency is sending off crumby Word docs converted to PDF, or wrangling complex InDesign files just to sell a website – then give Beagle a try.

Press B for bananas.