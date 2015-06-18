Kiran Matthews
Xero

Year In Review - GIF!

Kiran Matthews
Xero
Kiran Matthews for Xero
  • Save
Year In Review - GIF! animation website photographic ui content fluid gif web
Download color palette

Some of our Year in Review page for the 2014-15 financial year. Shout out to Devon Church for being amazing at javascript.

https://www.xero.com/us/year-in-review/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Xero
Xero

More by Xero

View profile
    • Like