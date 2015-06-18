Grab- Home page

Kate Jia

Grab is a tool letting you to ask your besties to help with your shopping decision.
With Grab, you can ask for advice from three of your besties to help decide if a potential purchase is wise or not.
You are also able to view all your history votes on your home page. Well, those are no-fail topics with your girl friends when hanging out.

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
