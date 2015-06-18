MNKY Chau 🐒

Ice Cream Love Motion

Ice Cream Love Motion after effects patrick ice cream motion video
Worked with @Claudio Guglieri to make this delicious motion piece. Love and like it, then show him some love over here:

https://dribbble.com/claudioguglieri
https://twitter.com/claudioguglieri

Thanks,
https://twitter.com/monkey_chau

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
