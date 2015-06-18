Ice Cream Love Motion

Here is an interaction idea & design I made last year brought to life now by the amazing @Timmy Chau.

As part of the pitch work done for a video streaming service I created a bunch of screens interactions that could potentially make less painful video consumption on a tablet. This example shows how tapping anywhere in the screen could pause the video and also let you fast forward it or rewind it with a simple stroke, no need to target a tiny playhead in the edge of the screen.

Thanks.