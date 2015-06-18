Kate Jia

App Design for Yixia

Kate Jia
Kate Jia
  • Save
App Design for Yixia interaction design visual design app
Download color palette

App design for a Chinese social app. 一下

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Kate Jia
Kate Jia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kate Jia

View profile
    • Like