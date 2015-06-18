Kate Jia

They love Yttro Infographic

Kate Jia
Kate Jia
  • Save
They love Yttro Infographic app mobile game infographic
Download color palette

User data infographic design for Yttro. (Not the real data)
Avatar design from Freepik.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Kate Jia
Kate Jia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kate Jia

View profile
    • Like