vancouver cities modern simple typography
Another city to add to my series, I've decided to do the entire series in grayscale as a challenge to myself.

The jagged lines are supposed to represent the mountains, however I'm still not sure if that's clear.

Constructive feedback is always appreciated.

Rebound of
los angeles
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
