Steph Curry x Titan Souls pixel art sprite animation illustration basketball arcade pixel gaming 16-bit 8-bit
I've been playing a lot of pixel indie games lately. Titan Souls is definitely one of my new favs. Decided to make a tribute to the MVP, Steph Curry in Titan Souls awesome graphical style. :)

