Ken Liew

Business Cards

Ken Liew
Ken Liew
  • Save
Business Cards rabbit card business corabbit
Download color palette

corabbit is a collaboration platform, so the idea behind this was to allow people to collect the different cards and make their own collaboration rabbit!

First time I ever designed and made business cards!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Ken Liew
Ken Liew

More by Ken Liew

View profile
    • Like