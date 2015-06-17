Robert W. Williams

Vertigo - Visual Typography

Robert W. Williams
Robert W. Williams
  • Save
Vertigo - Visual Typography hitchcock bass saul
Download color palette

"Vertigo—The conflict between the fear of falling and the desire to fall." -Salman Rushdie

Inspired by Saul Bass' poster for the 1958 Hitchock film.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Robert W. Williams
Robert W. Williams

More by Robert W. Williams

View profile
    • Like