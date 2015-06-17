Each of us owns a name, which is a code to "define” the one. We can't actually get to know the person through a name, but the "name” largely influences our understanding of a person indeed. "Unnamed 20” filtered 20 artists’ names. To Chinese people, they are foreigners but all have their own Chinese names. They cannot read or write “My Name", which is embarrassingly interesting. Based on these characters, I create abstract graphics, and add some concrete modelings as interferences, bringing obstacles for recognizing or reading. People would guess and doubt these graphics behind the associated text information (name), and may make wrong judgment, or even lose interest directly, as we first heard the name of a person.