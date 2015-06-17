Max Burnside

Search Field Interaction Idea

A little search field animation I thought up. Not sure if this totally original (although nothing is) so apologies if I'm stealing anyone's thunder. Still toying with timing and easing but if you have any feedback I'd be happy to hear it.

