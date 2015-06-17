Ryan Rushing

Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
logo update lettering vector logo
About 18 months after I started using the script logo, I've decided to vectorize it. Certainly not as easy as I thought. Feels a little cramped around the i-n.

Rebound of
Ryan in script
By Ryan Rushing
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
