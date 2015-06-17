Andi Lanuza

Baking in the Highlands

Another snippet of the illustration I made for a local baking and cooking supplies store. I illustrated icons and baking-related materials like the oven-house with chocolate roofs, the mixer, smores-spatula-whisk trees, and the rolling pin bonfire pit!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
