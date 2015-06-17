henrique j. tramontina

Selfie! :D

henrique j. tramontina
henrique j. tramontina
Hire Me
  • Save
Selfie! :D animation motion graphics app adobe illustrator flat icons colors illustration
Download color palette

Hey guys! :)
A shot of an animation project I'm working on. In a few days hope to post more scenes.

henrique j. tramontina
henrique j. tramontina
hi, I design products and illustrate. 👋
Hire Me

More by henrique j. tramontina

View profile
    • Like