HTD X GC Mixtape

HTD X GC Mixtape music modern photography typography mixtape summer scanner flower floral
Mixtape cover/album/graphic/social promo. It's all those things. Wanted to show colorful flowers for summer as well as for the chill vibes of the mix. I like this barrier between the freshness of the flowers and the viewer with the saran wrap. Also a cool texture. Anyways, I think it's got this kind of like... synthetic summer look.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
