HTD X GC Mixtape

Mixtape cover/album/graphic/social promo. It's all those things. Wanted to show colorful flowers for summer as well as for the chill vibes of the mix. I like this barrier between the freshness of the flowers and the viewer with the saran wrap. Also a cool texture. Anyways, I think it's got this kind of like... synthetic summer look.